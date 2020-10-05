While we wept when you passed away, we still weep today. We loved you dearly but could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating. Hard working hands now at rest.
God broke our hearts to prove to us that he only takes the best.
Terry Leon Wehrer, 80, of Yuma, Ariz., died on Sept. 25, 2020, in Yuma.
No funeral services will be held at this time. The family will determine a date in the future to celebrate the wonderful life of their loving husband, father and grandfather. Once arrangements are made, friends and family will be notified.
Terry Leon Wehrer was born in Wayne, Neb., to Herbert and Alice Wehrer on Jan. 26, 1940. He went to school in Wayne graduating 1957. He married Arlyss Marie Rice on Jan. 30, 1965, in Laurel, Mont. He went to work for Husky Oil Company in November of 1965.
In September 1967, he returned to school, graduating from the University of Wyoming in 1969. He worked as an accountant for Husky for several years before transitioning to Marathon Oil Company and continuing his accounting career until 1992, when he retired. After retiring, he worked in real estate in the Cody area where he again was successful in building a small subdivision.
Terry was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army in Germany from 1957-1960. He was also involved in youth baseball in Cody from 1966-1984 as a coach and serving on several league boards. During that time, he coached three state championship teams, and he also shared in coaching a total of five state championships. Those players represented the State of Wyoming at regional tournaments throughout the Western United States.
As a proud father, he enjoyed watching his three sons compete in their various sporting activities during their time at Cody High School and the University of Wyoming.
Terry devoted tireless hours of time to the community of Cody through different civic organizations. He was an active member of Cody Jaycees, the Husky Activities Club, a proud member of Cody ELKS Lodge 1611, where he served as the Exalted Ruler during 1980-81.
Terry was preceded in death by parents Herbert and Alice Wehrer and brother Gayle Wehrer.
Terry is survived by wife Arlyss of Yuma, sons Michael Wehrer (Deb) of Parker, Colo., Shawn Wehrer (Tesa Schneider) of Yuma, Darren Wehrer of Las Vegas, Nev. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Kendall Marie Wehrer and Konnor Sanders Wehrer of Parker. Brother-in-law and sister-in-law Doug and Carol Rice of Park City, Mont., with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family of Terry Leon Wehrer wishes to extend our sincere appreciation and thanks to his many friends with whom he shared countless memories over his 80 years.
