On Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, Kenneth Eugene Mattheus peacefully died surrounded by his loving family.
Ken was born Nov. 5, 1943, in Worland to Donald and Amelia Mattheus. He spent his childhood growing up in Cody where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors and sports with his two brothers Tom and Scott. He graduated from Cody High School in 1962 and went on to attend the University of Wyoming where he received a Bachelors of Science Degree in Economics and Finance.
He married Christie Cowley in February of 1964. They had two daughters, Julie and Kenna.
Ken’s career brought the family to the west coast where he spent his years until retirement working as a financial officer. In 1996 he purchased a UPS Store in Gresham, Ore., which he successfully ran until he sold it in 2006.
In 1999 Ken met Sherri Berry. They were married in August of 2001 in Maui, Hawaii.
Ken officially retired in 2008 and went on to enjoy spending time showing his classic 1969 Roadrunner at many of the local car shows, leather tooling, woodworking and making handmade gifts for his family. He also enjoyed meeting up with friends and taking trips to the beach with his family.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Amelia Mattheus, brothers Scott and Tom Mattheus and his first wife Christie Mattheus.
He is survived by his wife Sherri Mattheus, daughters Julie (Tony) Schroeder and Kenna (Brian) Lamb, stepchildren Michael (DeDe) Berry and Stefanie Almond, 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. A burial at Riverside Cemetery will take place in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.