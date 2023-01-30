Martha Steadman Matloff, 85, of Cody and Geneva, N.Y., died on Jan. 26, 2023, near her family in Branford, Conn., after a long and successful life.
Martha was born in Cody on Aug. 24, 1937, to the late Oliver and Sarah (Donley) Steadman. As a young woman, she rode in the rodeo and loved horses. She graduated from the University of Wyoming with her Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing in 1959 and then the University of Colorado to earn her M.D. in 1966.
She did her medical residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Rochester where she met David Matloff, who would become her husband of 55 years. Martha and David eventually settled in Geneva, N.Y., where they worked as an efficient and mighty team, running a successful medical practice together for decades and raising two daughters: Ellen and Sarah.
Martha often delivered more than 300 babies per year at Geneva General Hospital and was known for her deep and lasting relationships with her patients and their families, and her ability to remember her babies’ names and birthdays decades later when she ran into their parents in Madia’s or Wegmans.
Martha had forever relationships with her office staff and floor nurses, and was known for her feisty personality, dressing to the nines, the clink of her high heels and keys as she raced down the halls, cheering at her daughters’ swim meets, softball games and cheerleading competitions, and for being a fierce advocate for women.
Martha was an expert cook and baker, and was known for baking cookies (to fill her giant cookie jar, only to be devoured by daughters’ friends), scones and muffins in the wee hours of the morning when she returned home from a delivery. Her mondel bread was advance-ordered at the annual bake sale for Temple Beth-El and her scones are still requested at the annual Wassail Bowl.
Martha was a trailblazer and left a vast legacy. She served as a role model of what women can accomplish for her daughters, their friends, her granddaughters, and many of her patients, friends and colleagues. Martha was beloved by all who knew her, especially her countless patients who spoke of “Dr. Martha” with high regard.
She and her husband socialized regularly with their dear friends, both at their home and local establishments, and enjoyed watching football and basketball games, traveling and visiting their daughters.
Martha loved everything Wyoming. She and David bought a mountain cabin in Wapiti after their retirement and spent countless months enjoying Wyoming, Yellowstone and their friends out west. Martha worked as a volunteer administering Covid vaccinations in Wyoming just one year ago and was an active member of her local PEO chapter.
In 2009 Martha’s first granddaughter Leah Donley Matloff was born, followed 10 months later by her second Ruby Aurora Redbord. Martha cherished her granddaughters, spent as much time with them as possible, and left her feisty DNA coursing through their veins.
Martha was predeceased by her parents, Oliver and Sally Steadman.
She is survived by her husband David, daughter Ellen (Michael Bowler), daughter Sarah, granddaughters Leah Matloff and Ruby Redbord, and her three beloved siblings Don (Linda) Steadman; John (Sally) Steadman; Shirley (Wally) Steadman; as well as her nieces, nephews and cousins.
Per her request, Martha’s ashes will be scattered at their cabin in Wapiti. Martha did not want a service after her death. In her honor, please call a dear friend and tell them what they mean to you or bake something for a loved one.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Martha’s memory may be made to the PEO Chapter D of Cody, care of Debra Roland, 1187 Southfork Road, Cody, WY, 82414, with “In Memory of Martha Matloff” in the memo or to Branford CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT, 06405.
