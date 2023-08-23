Frankie L. Teitsch, of Harriman, age 71, died Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn.
Frank was born March 11, 1952 in South Bend, Ind., the second youngest of seven children. Frank was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church and also a Master Mason. Frank will be missed by family and friends alike.
Frank is survived by his loving wife of over 17 years, Laura Teitsch; his son, Casey (Virginia) Teitsch of Cody, Wyo.; sisters, Marlene Holderman of Breman, Ind., and Mary Mitchell of Moline, Illinois; brother, Tom Teitsch of Rock Island, Ill.; several nephews and nieces; and close friends, Mary Harvard, Joe and Chuckie Keele, Ian Koth, Jeremy and Audi Morrow, Dave Peterson, Tracy and Randi Smith, and Bob Tolbert.
There will be a memorial service July 13, 2024, at Dead Indian Pass located in Park County, Wyo. Additional details will be shared at a later date.
Online register book can be signed at http://www.Frakerfuneralhome.net.
