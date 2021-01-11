John C. ‘Jack’ Way

Jack Way passed away Jan. 4, 2021, in Billings.
John C. “Jack” was born in Cody and graduated from Cody High School in 1971 and graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1975 with a degree in Political Science.
After working for the State of Wyoming, he returned to Cody to become a partner in Gordon’s Oil Company for the next 29 years and later, as a manager at Ace Hardware.
Jack had a twinkle in his eye and was always ready to celebrate life with everyone. He was a compassionate and kind man who was a pillar of the community and would jump at the chance to help anyone in need. His sense of humor was ready at all times and he constantly had a smile on his face.
He led his family into many adventures and the memories of weekends at the cabin, camping, archery, sailing, hot air ballooning and four-wheeling will enlighten their lives forever. His zest for life was unrelenting.
He served his community with the same enthusiasm. He was a past master of the Masonic Lodge, past president of the EAA, Cody Art League, Park County Arts Council, Cody Stampede Parade Committee, Cody Wild West Balloon Fest, Cody Lions Club, and a member of the Cody Elks.
He was awarded the Elks Citizen of the Year in 2011. He was also currently serving on the Yellowstone Regional Airport Board. He shall always be remembered as the “Voice of Turkey Day.”
Jack is survived by his wife Pink, son Loren and future daughter-in-law Dr. Karina Smith; sister Pat (Roger) Baxter and many nieces and nephews.
Have a toast with Jack and remember him often. A celebration of life will occur later in the summer.
Donations may be made to the Park County Humane Society, Food for Kids or a charity of your choice.
Condolences can be sent to Jack’s family on his memorial page at BallardFH.com.
