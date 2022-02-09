Dagmar Rohde died suddenly Feb. 3, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings.
She was born Oct. 21, 1940, in Hamburg, Germany to Walter and Magarete (Kappe) Wuth, and was later joined by twin brothers, Roger and Henning, in February 1944.
Dagmar immigrated to the United States in 1961 and made her home in Syracuse, N.Y. Later, in the 1970s, Dagmar, husband Peter and children Ronald and Kirsten moved to Cody, where she worked for over 20 years as the Activity Director for the Long Term Care Center.
Dagmar was artistic, kind hearted and fearless – she loved life, athletics, her children, German wirehaired pointers and tennis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Henning and longtime friend Jim Gassman.
Dagmar is survived by her brother Roger (Gisela) Wuth of Germany and her spirited 4-year-old border collie “Yoshi,” a rescue dog (who also rescued her).
Dagmar wishes are for everyone to be kind and enjoy each other every day.
