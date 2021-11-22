Bobby Small, 30, of Cody, passed away on Nov. 16, 2021.
Bobby was born on June 20, 1991. He grew up in Cody and loved the outdoors, enjoying his mountain bike, hiking, and camping as often as possible. He was a goofball, had a magnetic personality, was a prankster with a fantastic sense of humor, had a contagious laugh and an amazingly huge heart. He lit up every room he walked into and had a natural ability to make people laugh. As a friend, you could always count on Bobby to be there for you!
Bobby unknowingly touched many lives, and he will truly be missed by every person that knew him.
He is survived by his mother, Sheri Small/Steve Krenning, his brother Billy Small and Katrina, his father Zane Small, grandmothers Connie Justice and Kay Kenyon, his aunt Jeanine and Chris Bowl, his uncle Jim and Eunice Justice, and cousins Johnathan, Hayley, Ashley, Samuel and Ayden.
