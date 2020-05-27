Kenneth Arthur Beyeler, at long last, went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 21, 2020.
Born on March 7, 1922, in Maskell, Neb., to Fritz and Alice Beyeler, Ken was their fourth child and the first of two sons. Ken was raised on a farm in rural Nebraska, and although he left shortly after starting his family, the farm and farming always had a special place in his heart.
Following high school, Ken spent some time working in California. Returning home to Nebraska, he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps. He was stationed in England and was in charge of all maintenance and mechanics for his unit’s squadron of P-15 Mustangs and B-17 Flying Fortress bombers. Ken proudly served for the entirety of World War II and was an active member of the Cody chapter of the VFW for many years.
After returning home from the war, he met Dorothy Wacker. They were married on Dec. 20, 1946, at St. Paul Lutheran Church (LCMS), Carroll, Neb., the same church where he had been baptized and confirmed. While on the farm, they welcomed two sons, Terry and Tom. After a move to Denver, Ken and Dorothy had another son Chris.
Ken had previously received his pilot’s license, and worked as a pilot in the private sector flying all over the country for many years. He loved to fly. Ken also spent time working for Peterbilt in sales.
Ken was a master mechanic and could fix just about anything. After retiring and moving to Cody to be closer to his children and grandchildren, Ken spent many years faithfully serving as a trustee for Christ the King Lutheran Church. He was an avid reader and loved to learn.
Ken was a lifelong fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. He was a man of faith, who honored the Lord and was an example of love and leadership for his entire family. Ken was a friend to all and could tell the most fantastic stories, both real and imagined.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.
He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy of 73 years, three sons, Terry (Cheryl) Beyeler of Garden City, Idaho, along with Tom (Karin) Beyeler and Chris (Michelle) Beyeler, both of Cody. Ken was exceedingly proud of his eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, one of whom is due in July. His family loved him dearly. While he will be greatly missed, those who loved Ken are grateful for the knowledge that he is free from pain and in the presence of the Lord.
A small, private service will be held immediately, along with a public service and burial that will take place at a later date this summer.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church, Banner Fund.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.