Gloria Sara Cohan Duffy, who overcame childhood rickets to dance with the Denver Grand Opera Ballet, was a pioneering woman radio broadcaster with ABC, CBS and NBC, served as Women’s Program Director at KNBC (KNBR) in San Francisco, was a model and Fashion Director of San Francisco’s iconic City of Paris department store, and co-founded and oversaw a real estate, land development and ranching business, has died.
She passed away peacefully, on Aug. 19, 2022, at the Santa Clara home of her daughter Gloria C. Duffy, with her son Sean Duffy and daughter Sheila Duffy by her side.
An accomplished pianist and vocalist, Gloria sang in the Denver Grand Opera Chorus and entertained for the USO during WWII. She was a proud graduate of Stephens College.
An extraordinary mother, Gloria educated her children through books, art, music, dance, theater, church, extensive travel, writing, public speaking, outdoor adventures and a focus on health and nutrition. Their lifelong friend and companion, she introduced them to community service, showing them how their talents could serve others. She was especially close to her mother, Tennys, caring for her for many years.
A constant force for good, Gloria was beloved by family members, friends, colleagues and organizations for her loving kindness, generosity, thoughtfulness, creativity, enthusiastic engagement, wisdom and grace. She loved to help others whenever and however she could by uplifting aspiring musicians, underwriting her church’s vacation bible school, promoting her favorite museums and giving special gifts. She was a tireless connector of people, establishing multi-generational relationships between her friends’ families and her family.
Gloria served on the boards of directors of the United Way of the Bay Area, the American Red Cross Northern California and the Contra Costa Mental Health Association. She received the Clara Barton Award from the Red Cross, the Myrna Broadcast Legend of the Year Award from the Broadcast Legends, and the Women in American History Award from the Daughters of the American Revolution, Santa Clara Chapter, for her WW II work for the USO.
A joyful celebration of Gloria’s life will take place on Oct. 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Lafayette United Methodist Church, 955 Moraga Road, Lafayette, Calif. A reception will follow, for which RSVPs will be appreciated at globalglo@comcast.net.
Donations in Gloria’s memory are welcomed by one of her favorite organizations – The Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody.
