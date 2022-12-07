Sherrie (Howard) Perkins of Cody passed away Dec. 1, 2022.
Sherrie was born March 14, 1956, in Powell to Richard and Estella (Baird) Howard.
She married Richard Perkins on Aug. 20, 2009, in Cody.
Sherry is remembered for loving everyone. She was a part of the Lauralynn Project, Free Bikes 4 Kids.
She worked at Pizza Hut in Cody and Albertsons in the deli.
Sherrie is survived by husband Richard Perkins, daughter Katrena Cross, son James P., four grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Patty Perkins and Tina Zane; Mariah Walker, Chris Stingley and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial services for Sherrie will be held March 14, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery with Pastor Larry Burkhart officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Thompson’s Funeral Home, P.O. Box 807, Powell, WY, 82435 and under memo put Sherrie Perkins.
