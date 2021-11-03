David LeRoy ‘Buck’ Behling Nov 3, 2021 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David LeRoy “Buck” Behling, 79, of Cody, passed away peacefully at Spirit Mountain Hospice House on Nov. 1, 2021. Services are pending with Ballard Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBREAKING: Cody police take woman into custody after short standoff on 18th StreetKanye era coming to close: Property sales, auctions in wake of exitMan charged with stealing dog, pistol whipping ownerYeezy tent given extension for new ownersCody police look for public feedbackHomeland Security director gets DWUI‘Ghost Cat of Chief Joseph’ finds new home in PowellBroncs crush Worland to begin state playoffs pushKanye West puts ranch up for saleCases drop, but many hospitalized Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedHospital sees mostly unvaccinated (7)Hunter mauled by grizzly bear on North Fork (7)Man arrested for stealing $36,000 from Walmart (6)COVID cases stabilize (6)Kanye West puts ranch up for sale (5)Tourist gets jail time for filming bears (4)Many excited to see LDS Temple (4)Bray to keep his GOP position (4)Cody police look for public feedback (3)Op Ed: Hageman: On Trump and Cheney, views have changed (3)Op Ed: Simpson: Ask county GOP, ‘What would Jesus do?’ (2)LETTER: Park wolves story played the ‘emotional card’ (2)Meeteetse cowboy reflects on his decades on the range (2)LETTER: Columbus ‘lived an honorable and upright life’ (2)Letter: Government RINOs want to take our rights away (2)Griz encounters keep increasing (2)Editorial: Fed overreach best handled by courts (2)Animal shelter to trap, neuter, return feral cats (2)Editorial: County GOP didn’t do enough (2)Kanye era coming to close: Property sales, auctions in wake of exit (2)COLUMN: Humans fouling wild areas (1)Column: When are we too old? How about politicians? (1)Homeland Security director gets DWUI (1)Sen. Simpson recalls the late Colin Powell (1)Sholly grapples with record visitation - Yellowstone roads jammed with tourists (1)EDITORIAL: New superintendent needs integrity (1)Eviction surge yet to emerge in Park County (1)Meeteetse seeks funds for water, sewer projects (1)Yeezy tent given extension for new owners (1)Woman suing retired surgeon, claims botched hip replacement (1)Cat Trap-Neuter-Return fever - Shelter’s pilot TNR program shows success (1)Beartooth Highway closed for the season (1)Police searching for shoplifter (1)Legislature advances 10 bills to start Wyoming special session (1)Police/Sheriff News (1)Gilbert ‘Jay’ Harris (1)Divided state of America (1) Cody Enterprise
