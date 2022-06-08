Randall O. Braten passed away at the Tender Nest Assisted Living Facility in Billings after being on hospice for two and a half months.
He was born in Paint Creek to Arthur Ray Braten and Helen Regina (Brough) Braten. Randall was the seventh of nine children (two sisters and six brothers). He married Viola Josephine Williams in Red Lodge on July 23, 1945. From this union came four children, three sons and one daughter.
Randall is survived by his wife, two sons Gene Braten of Powell and Russell Braten of Pryor, Mont., daughter Jane Young (Ron) of Columbus, Mont., 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Randall was preceded in death by his parents and all his siblings, his son Jimmie Joe, a great-grandson Kerrick John, two daughters-in-law Beverly (wife of Jimmie) and Judy (wife of Gene).
A gathering to remember Randall will be held on July 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Braten Homestead in Russell Creek. Please join the family and share your memories. A luncheon will be served.
