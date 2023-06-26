Dennis John Eckardt died June 8, 2023, of complications of acute myeloid leukemia. He was born July 18, 1951, in Denver, Colorado — a third generation Coloradan — to Adam Eckardt and Virginia Greenfield Eckardt. When Dennis was nine, Jerry Koch entered his life and became Dad. Jerry introduced him to fishing, camping and outdoor adventures. They became lifetime passions.
In 1969 Dennis graduated from Platte Canyon High School where he played basketball, baseball, was in plays and competed in a talent show. He attended Colorado State University where he double-majored in outdoor recreation and forestry. He paid for his education by working on the Big Horn Interregional Fire Crew in Greybull, Wyoming, fighting fires “in every state west of the Mississippi, except Alaska and Hawaii, and Mexico.” There he met many of his lifelong friends and a waitress that Jerry later said he thought was “cute. You should take her out.” Dennis and Ann Shelledy were married in 1975.
Dennis’ career in the U.S. Forest Service began in Colorado where he provided maintenance and groomed trails. His favorite job was in Wyoming as a wilderness ranger, spending 10 days in the Popo Agie Wilderness with four horses, living in a tent with a wood floor and stove, and being paid to do “stream surveys.” While living in Greybull, he groomed snowmobile trails before being hired full-time for the Forest Service. For his and Ann’s first house, Dennis, his fire crew friends and his dad took a house down to the studs and rebuilt it.
The next position was in Powell, Wyoming, where Dennis worked in timber, lived in the mountains in the summer and Karen and Jerry joined the family. Then they moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, and added Dan and Laura. They moved back to Wyoming in 1986 in time for the Yellowstone fires of 1988. Dennis led the crew that protected Pahaska. The next move was to Lovell as a district ranger, Dennis’ goal since high school. He loved being the ranger. The final move was back to Cody where Dennis was the staff officer for timber and minerals. The work in the field was wonderful, the litigation in court was not. Dennis retired in 2007.
His hobbies included golf (the Men’s League on Thursday), hunting (he provided 95% of his family’s meat for the year), fishing (as often as possible), and woodworking (bird houses, boxes, toy chests and cabinets). What he loved more than anything was his family. Ann was his “best friend,” and the kids were his hunting and fishing companions, the best reason to travel and his reason to fight the cancer. His grandchildren gave him laughter, joy and exercise playing peek-a-boo and carrying them.
The family would like to thank their extended family, friends and fire crew friends for their support and prayers. They extend their gratitude to the Colorado Blood Cancer Institute and Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center for the bonus 356 days they had with Dennis.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 47 years, Ann; Karen, Bob, Lauren and Annemarie Stanga; Jerry, Tracy, Aubrey, Abigail, Annabelle, Owen, Amelia and Elijah Eckardt; Dan, Louise, Elaina, Layla and Dexter Eckardt; and Laura, Garrett, Gabriel, Elsa and Ian Gfeller.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Franciscans of St. Mary Indian Mission, P. O. Box 39, Tohatchi, NM, 87325. A Funeral Mass was held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cody on June 16, 2023. Memories and condolences can be shared with Dennis’s family on his memorial page at www.BallardFH.com.
