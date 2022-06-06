Fred W. Williams, 87, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2022, at his home in Powell.
Fred was born in Youngstown, Ohio, to Otto and Edith Fensie Williams.
Fred attended college receiving his degree in engineering. He then worked in the steel industry.
He married Mary Ruth Cooksey on March 8, 1957, in Hubbard, Ohio.
Fred is survived by his wife Mary Ruth; his son Fred Williams of Meeteetse and grandaughters Jenna Williams of Meeteetse and Audrey Williams of Cincinnati, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Pam Williams and granddaughter Caroline Dwyer.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned. Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Services assisted the family.
