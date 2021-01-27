Lawrence “Larry” Douglas Gureski, 81, passed away at his residence in Shoshoni, Wyo., on Jan. 20, 2021.
Born Feb. 24, 1939, on the family farm in Pickerel, Wis., he was on one of six children of Anthony and Ann (Nazda) Gureski.
On Dec. 22, 1959, Larry married Donna Mae Apland in Thermopolis, Wyo. The couple raised their three sons living throughout the areas of Thermopolis, Shoshoni and settling in Cody in 1979. For most of his life, Larry was in the lumber-timber industry and was a business owner-partner of Cody Lumber, Inc., retiring in 2004. In 2006, Larry moved to Shoshoni, where he remained.
Larry was a fishin’ fool. You could always find him on Boysen Reservoir catching fish for the famous fish fry at the Bloomquist Summer Camp, or at Fast Lane for his morning cup of coffee. He loved the outdoors, hunting and later in life became an avid rock collector.
Those cherishing his memory include sons Donnie (Carol) Gureski, Darin (Marette) Gureski, both of Cody, brother Gene Gureski of Greenfield, Wis., sister Patricia Wurth of Remsen, IA, grandson Brian (Tara) Blumenshine of Riverton, three great-grandchildren Kennedy and Braxton Blumenshine, Ariana Curtis, and six step-grandchildren, Stephen Potter, Shayla and Kelsy Clark, Kyle, Krista and Katie Riley.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife Donna (2005), son Larry, sisters Mary Jane Neuendank and Joan White and brother Jim Gureski.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Mortimore Funeral Home in Thermopolis, with Rev. Ross Kershaw of Community Federated Church officiating. Burial of cremains will be held by the family at Monument Hill Cemetery at a later date along with a celebration of Larry’s life.
Online messages may be offered at mortfh.com.
