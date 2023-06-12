Dorothy Jane Beyeler finished her race and went home to her savior Jesus Christ on March 20, 2023.
Services will take place on Friday, June 16, 2023. Committal will take place at Riverside Cemetery at 10:00 a.m.
Funeral service will take place at Christ the King Lutheran Church at 11:00 followed by a luncheon in the Fellowship Hall.
