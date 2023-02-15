Jonna K. Newton, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully and met the Lord on Feb. 8, 2023, at North Big Horn County Hospital in Lovell.
Jonna was born on April 21, 1963, to John and Sandra Leroux in Thermopolis.
Jonna was a beautiful, kind and strong woman. It is difficult to summarize her life in a few short paragraphs. As a young girl, and through her life, she was known for her big, beautiful smile that she always wore, along with her contagious giggle.
As a teen, you would always see her on the sidelines of local Cody High School Bronc games as a Filly cheerleader. Not long after that, in 1982, she met the future love of her life and husband, Mike Newton Sr. They had two children, Michael David Jr. and Crystal Mary.
After marrying, Mike and Jonna welcomed their first child in 1983, Michael. Four years later, in 1987, they welcomed Crystal, then moved from their home in Cody to a new job in Bairoil. That was a fun, memorable time. After four years there, they moved their family to Rawlins, again for work. Those were some of the family’s favorite years, they had a wonderful church, with many members becoming lifelong friends they considered as family.
They made their final family move to Basin, where the kids grew up and out of the home. Again, their family was blessed by many close friends – no doubt made easier by Jonna’s loving, caring nature.
Jonna dedicated herself to her husband and children as a bookkeeper for the family business and homemaker, and for that, her husband and children are forever thankful. Not only did she always keep the house in order and meals on the table, but she homeschooled both kids as well.
She ran a tight ship, forget about going to school in your living room in your jammies. You were to be fully dressed, hair combed, teeth brushed by 8 a.m., and if you weren’t done with your school work by noon then you were just being lazy.
Things weren’t always about order, though. She saw to it that the kids had plenty of extracurricular activities such as ski trips, hunting trips, field trips with the other local home school kids and many other family activities.
Jonna also very much loved going to Grass Creek to help her dad with his ranch. She loved to ride horses, move cattle and help with the brandings on the Box H Ranch. Most of all, she loved spending as much time as possible with her dad, of course, and her siblings Paul, Callie, Kenny, Ashley, Lindsey and Natalie.
She and her best friend and sister, Callie, to whom she was closest in age, were always up to something mischievous, giggling constantly. This was again, another contribution she made to providing a wonderful childhood experience as well as lifelong memories for her husband, children and surrounding family.
Jonna also cherished her relationship with her mom, Sandy, as well. Sandy would throw huge parties for her family and friends to which Jonna and Callie would come early to help prepare. The holidays were always a huge celebration and many memories revolve around watching Sandy and her two girls giggling and working in the kitchen.
In Basin, Mike and Jonna found new hobbies as the kids got older. Riding motorcycles, being the most notable. If you knew Jonna, you were probably surprised, to say the least, that she had taken to such a hobby. You’ll be surprised again to know that getting a bike in the first place was her idea. They then, with their fellow bikers from church, formed their own kind of motorcycle club, lovingly teased by their daughter as the “Hamburglars.”
Once the kids were grown, Mike and Jonna moved back to their beloved hometown, Cody. In that time especially, they covered thousands of miles on their motorcycle. Mike taking every chance he could to soak up what time he had left, as he knew his time with her was waning.
In this summary of her life, the family’s highest hope is to provide a few highlights of a beautiful life and shining light that Jonna was to everyone she met. They only hope that those around remember her for who she truly was, and not by the disease that took her from us all. She made it count while she could, and anyone would be lucky to accomplish what she did in such a short amount of time.
Jonna was preceded in death by her grandmother Sylvia Speaks, mother Sandra (Turnell) Roussan, her sister Callie (Leroux) Gwynn and numerous grandparents.
She is survived her husband Mike Sr, her children Michael Newton and Crystal (Brent) Parsons, her brothers Paul Leroux, Kenny (Carrie) Leroux, Mike (Allison) Leroux, sisters Ashley (Patrick) Sullivan, Lindsey (Mark) Beller, Natalie (Efren) Ochoa, Her father John (Vickie) Leroux, her four grandchildren Madyson and Jace Newton and Trent and Henry Parsons, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at 1 p.m. Memories and condolences can be shared on Jonna’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
