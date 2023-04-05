Dorothy Jane Beyeler finished her race and went home to her savior Jesus Christ on March 20, 2023.
Dorothy was born on Sept. 2, 1926, to Mary and Henry Wacker in Wayne, Neb. She was the fifth of eight children and a first-generation U.S. citizen.
Her early years were spent on the family farm. After eighth grade however, her parents, realizing her gift of caring for others, kept her home to cook and maintain the house for the family. Her cooking skills were unmatched! After World War II, Dorothy was introduced to an Army buddy of her brother’s.
Ken and Dorothy fell in love and married on Dec. 20, 1946. While living on the farm in Nebraska, they welcomed two sons, Terry and Tommy. After moving to Denver for Ken’s new job as a pilot in the private sector, they welcomed a third son, Chris.
While living in Denver, Dorothy worked hard raising three rambunctious boys, often on her own while Ken traveled frequently for work. Dorothy and Ken were close with their extended family and she often cared for her nieces and nephews. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Aurora, Colo. She loved the Lord and she loved children, serving as a Sunday school teacher for over 30 years.
After retirement, she and Ken moved to Cody. She loved being closer to her children and grandchildren! Needing something to keep her busy, she began working at the Hillcrest Church of God Daycare. For many years and for many children, she became “Grandma Dorothy.” Even until the end, there were adults in the community who grew up calling and still call her by that name.
She was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church until her death. She served on the distress committee, cooking and providing food for families in need.
Dorothy was nearly always found in the kitchen. She loved cooking for her family and for others. Sundays were for church, football, and so much food! As Ken’s health declined, she took on the role of caregiver at home and even after his placement in long-term care. She would spend every day with him and was friends with the entire staff. As her own health declined, the last thing that she gave up was cooking and baking. Even if it took her all day, she wanted to “feed people.”
When the time came, Dorothy was moved to Spirit Mountain Hospice in Cody. She remained in hospice for nearly eight months. Her caregivers grew to love her as so often was the case with Dorothy. The exceptional care she received while at Spirit Mountain was a tremendous comfort to her family.
Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. We rejoice in her salvation, and she will be greatly missed by many.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, seven of her eight siblings and her loving husband Ken.
She is survived by sister Betty Bruns of South Dakota, three sons Terry (Cheryl) Beyeler of Garden City, Idaho, along with Tom (Karin) Beyeler and Chris (Michelle) Beyeler of Cody, eight grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Services will take place on Friday, June 16, 2023. Committal will take place at Riverside Cemetery at 10 a.m. Funeral service will take place at Christ the King Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon in Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ the King Preschool, Cody, WY. Memories and condolences can be shared on Dorothy’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
