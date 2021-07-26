Raymond Lloyd Wimberly, 81, passed away on June 6, 2021, at Cody Hospital, surrounded by the love of his family.
He was born in Chicago, Ill., on May 18, 1940, son of the late Lloyd and Madeline (née Foster) Wimberly.
Raymond proudly and faithfully served his country in the United States Navy from 1958-1961. He lived and worked in Chicago until he moved to the Bay area in California in 1973. In 1990, he moved to Cody and found his paradise. He loved fishing and hunting in the mountains and streams.
He is a member and past Exalted Ruler of the Cody Elks Lodge BPOE No. 1611. He worked for Buffalo Bill State Park and Buffalo Bill Dam keeping tourist informed with stories of the park. He was on the board at the Cody Senior Center and enjoyed helping others. Raymond will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him.
Raymond leaves to cherish his memory his daughter Jenny Hardy; son Raymond Wimberly; grandchildren Brian (Liz) Hardy, Skyler Hardy; sister Judy (Doug) Akers; girlfriend Carla McFadden; nieces and nephews Tina, Donna, Linda, Lisa, Joe; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.
In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his sister Marilyn Pennekamp.
A memorial celebration of Raymond’s life will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Cody Elks Lodge, 1202 Beck Ave. from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt “Thank you” to the doctors, nurses and other staff at Cody Hospital for the love and care given to Raymond and his family at this difficult time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.