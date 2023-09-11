Twyla Blanche Wirtz, 86, of Cody, passed away at the Billings Clinic on August 26, 2023.
Twyla is survived by daughter Sherry (Dan) Pillsbury, two sons, Michael Drenski, David (Mary) Drenski; one sister, Sandy (J.T. Brewer), two brothers Jimmy (Meg) Palmer, & Andy Palmer; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; eight nieces and nephews; 12 great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Pauline Palmer, Buryl Palmer, one daughter Margaret “Maggie” Brown, one sister-in-law, Brenda Palmer; a special friend Winne; many furry companions Musser, Sassy and her most recent Valentine March 2022.
A casual visitation with refreshments will be held at the Ballard Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 from 10 a.m.-noon.
A special thank you to the caregivers at Hands 2 Help and the doctors and nurses at the Cody Regional Health, the doctors and nurses at ICU unit in Billings for their gentle caring.
