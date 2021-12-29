Larry Walker passed away on Dec. 22, 2021, in Cody. He was born on July 4, 1941 in Gooding, Idaho, to Edward and Velma Walker. He had a great love of the outdoors which came from growing up in Idaho and Montana.
In 1958 he enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in San Diego, Calif., aboard the USS Ticonderoga CVA-14 where he served as a radioman.
Larry was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In 1965 he met the love of his life, Frieda Sommer, when she was staying with a friend in Polson, Mont. Three months later they were married. In 1967 they were sealed to each other in the Cardston, Alberta, Canada temple. They had a wonderful life together full of many adventures including having five children, one of whom was stillborn. After almost 30 years together, Frieda passed away unexpectedly in 1997.
In 1998 he met Catherine Harris when he was looking for a horse to purchase. They were married in 1999. Through this marriage, the family welcomed two stepsisters, a stepbrother, and two adopted sisters into the family.
Larry loved anything Old West which turned into a passion for leatherwork, jewelry making, and scrimshaw. He enjoyed sharing his love of the outdoors with his children by hiking, camping, and hunting buffalo skulls. Larry meant so much to so many people and will be greatly missed. He was a wonderful example of patience and love.
He was preceded in death by his stillborn son, Samuel, his parents, Edward and Velma, his wife Frieda, his grandson Bradley, and his brother Kenneth.
He is survived by his wife Catherine, his children John (Teri), Patrick (Lisa), Aaron (Mary), his daughter Amanda (Josh) his adopted daughters Sonya (Matt) and Catherine, his stepchildren Mandy Steggall, Shauna (Jordan) Bateman, and Nyle Harris. His grandchildren, Luke (Hailey), Mark (Kamille), Rebecca, Rachael, Mathew, Emily (Quin), Rachel (Chalin), Brooke (Harrison), Sommer, Nichole, Elizabeth, Jeweliana, Lorien, Zarine, Delaney, Kaitlyn, Taylor, and Trevyn. His step grandchildren, Maggie Mae, Drake, and Everly. His great grandchildren, William, Olea, Noah, Sedona, Wesley, and Vanessa. He is also survived by his brother Dean and sister Alene and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 1407 13th St. in Cody, with graveside services to follow at Riverside Cemetery. An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com
