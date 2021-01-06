Charles “Mike” Thiel passed away Jan. 3, 2021, surrounded by his family. Mike was born in Worland on Feb. 4, 1944, and learned the value of hard work early, on the family farm. After attending school in Worland, Mike went on to work in the oil fields for most of his career.
Quick with a joke, Mike always had a smile on his face and never passed up an opportunity to help his fellow man.
With hard work and perseverance, Mike took care of the family that he fiercely loved. He spent his retirement tinkering in his shop, building and fixing things.
He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Molly Thiel, brothers Wayne, Frank and Tom and sister Betty, mother and father-in-law Elmer and Jerry Blakesley and brother-in-law Ron Blakesley.
He is survived by the love of his life of 53 years, Marlene, children Christi (Jack) Davis, Michael (Laura) Thiel, grandchildren Jake, Ethan and Abby and brother Dave (Betty) Thiel.
Services will be held Friday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m. at the Methodist Church in Powell.
