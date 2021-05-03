Marilyn Janiece Winters was born in St. Louis, Mo. March 9 1930, the fourth of seven children. Her parents were Kenneth Glen Lee and Rose Mae (Dykes) Lee.
She moved to Stephenson County, Illinois in 1932. She graduated from Forreston High School, Forreston, Ill., in 1948 and then attended David Lipscomb college in Nashville, Tenn. Her goal was to become an elementary school teacher. Her first employment was in a one-room rural school near Forreston. After, she pursued a teaching job in Forreston Elementary School.
In 1951 she moved to Denver to continue her education. There she met and married Foy Winters. The two of them then moved to Sheridan. While in Sheridan they adopted a boy named Foy Edward Winters. A daughter was born Oct. 10, 1961, by the name of Sharon Denise Winters, who passed away Oct. 11, 1961. Foy and Marilyn then adopted a daughter Jewell Ann. While living in Sheridan, Marilyn continued teaching and established a preschool class in her home.
They found the home of their dreams in rural Cody and pursued their love of quarter horses on their acreage.
Marilyn was employed by Shopko, Walmart and the Enterprise and was a member of Cody Church of Christ.
Marilyn is survived by children; son Foy Edward Winters and daughter Jewell Ann. Surviving siblings are Beverly Tyrcha of Freeport, Ill., Patricia Barrett, of Freeport, Donald Lee and wife Judy of Rockford, Ill., and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by husband Foy E. Winters, daughter Sharon Denise Winters, parents Kenneth and Rose Mae Lee, three brothers Kenneth, Jr. .Lee, Stanley D. Lee, Billy 0. Lee, sister-in-laws Anne Lee, Robbie Lee, brother-in-laws Donald Tyrcha and Duane (Dave) Barrett.
The family wishes to thank and give much recognition to Lowell and Donna Beth Baker for their long term watchfulness, care and attention given to Marilyn spanning several years. God bless.
Memorial services will be held at the Cody Church of Christ, 2044 Stampede Ave., on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 4:30 p.m.
