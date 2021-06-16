Norman Lester Heath Jr., 68, passed away peacefully at Spirit Mountain Hospice in Cody on June 10, 2021. He was surrounded by his family when he concluded his journey.
Norm was born to Norman Heath Sr. and Stella Heath-Bryston on Sept. 26, 1952, in Townsend, Mont. He was the fourth of six children. He spent his childhood and teen years in the Shields Valley. He attended school in Clyde Park, Mont., where he graduated in 1971. Norm spent his younger years enjoying basketball and rodeo, more specifically calf roping, team roping and riding bareback horses.
Early on, Norm developed a natural talent to rope and ride. He enjoyed and understood the value of a good cow horse and dog. Not only did he appreciate a good animal but loved his family and was always friendly to anyone he met whether it was in the middle of good horse trade, or just in passing on the street.
Norm moved to Oregon soon after graduating, where he met his wife Cindy and they were married on Aug. 8, 1987 in Winston. While in Oregon, Norm continued to make a living working as a cowboy and doing various other jobs. Norm would use his spare time to attend many team ropings and participated in several Wild Horse Races.
After leaving Oregon, Norm and Cindy moved back to Montana for a time. Soon after they relocated to Wyoming where Norm lived out his life for 32 wonderful years. Norm lived the dream being a cowboy. He was no “cowboy cliche,” he was the real deal. He had more talent than most could dream of, he knew how to read stock and get along with horses most would turn away. Norm was kind, compassionate, loved his family, animals, hunting and a good horse trade.
Norm is survived by wife Cindy Heath, son Travis Landers-Heath, daughters Louis and Alex Fritz-Heath, Will and Jennie Whitlock-Heath, and Tiffany Bennet, grandchildren Ethan Landers-Heath, Tristan Utter, Kailegh Bennet, Keira Bennet, Bella Fritz, Addison Fritz and Audrey Whitlock, siblings Lura VanGelder, Norma Counts, George Heath and Peggy Heath, and various extended family.
Norm is preceded in death by his parents, sister Alma Baukol-Heath, nephew Kendall Baukol, brother-in-law Ron VanGelder, and closest friend Rory Hook.
A celebration of life will be held for Norm on Sunday, July 11, at the Lions Park in Meeteetse at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society. If you are unable to make it and wish to send condolences, they can be mailed to P.O. Box 458 Meeteetse, WY, 82433
Condolences can be sent to the family on Norm’s page at BallardFH.com.
