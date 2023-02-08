Eileen D. Molinero, of Cody, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Eileen was raised in Edmonds, Wash., by her parents Don and Mildred Bruner. She attended Edmonds High School and later graduated from the University of Washington with a B.S. in Nursing. It was here that she met and married her future husband Dr. Donald P. Molinero.
Her passion was gardening and she had the greenest of green thumbs. Eileen was very generous with her time and wisdom, always looking for a way to brighten someone else’s day. She will be sorely missed.
Eileen is survived by her four children: Cheryl M. Dowdy, Anthony A. Molinero, Clayton P. Molinero and Daniel J. Molinero. She has nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Cremation services have been with Ballard Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.