Donna Lee Cook Stanger began her turn on earth in Burlington on Oct. 8, 1931.
She was the first child of Donald Sylvester Cook and Geneva Marie Aagard. She spent several years working as a secretary in various locations. Her faith was strong, and she enjoyed serving in her church all her life. She was passionate about gardening, family history and making memories for her children and grandchildren.
She married her sweetheart, Alfred Neil Stanger, on Dec. 21, 1951, in the Idaho Falls Temple for time and all eternity. Their five children soon followed.
She is survived by Cathy (Gary) Brunko, Don (Terri) Stanger, Julie Faber, Larry (Lisa) Stanger, Jennie (Bill) Schlenker and her brother James Cook. She was extremely proud of her total of five children, their spouses, 22 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Many other beloved family members survive her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother Kenneth and three grandchildren, Amy, Jennifer and Ben.
Funeral services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. in Burlington. Interment will be in the Burlington Cemetery.
