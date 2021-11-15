Marvin & Margaret Hockley

Marvin Hockley, age 92, passed away on Nov. 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret, age 88, who passed away on Aug. 8, 2021.
They are survived by a son Michael, daughter-in-law Tilly, two grandchildren Kris Hockley and Laurie McKain and two great grandchildren Leah and Lucy.
As per both Marvin & Margaret’s wishes there will be no funeral services. They were much loved and will be missed.
Please sign the online guestbook: hudsonsfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.