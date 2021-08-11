Warren T. Cowgill, 98, a former longtime resident of Cody, died June 17, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn.
He was born in Mt. Gilead, Ohio, on Nov. 16, 1922.
His family of origin moved to Cody in 1927 when Cody was a real western, cowboy town. He always maintained that he grew as Cody grew. His earliest memories were a collage: A town of dirt roads, boardwalks and lots of saloons where cowboys lined the street by the livery near his house. Cattle from the South Fork ranches were driven right through town on the way to the Burlington rail head. You could keep a cow within the city limits – as his father did to supplement his income (Warren spent countless mornings milking that cow). You could leave your home with the doors unlocked for two weeks without fear of a burglary. You could leave your car on the street with the keys in it overnight and both car and keys would still be there in the morning (One exception; One night someone did steal the car. Warren tracked him down on Sheridan Avenue, conducted a citizen’s arrest on the spot, and hauled the teenager off to the City Jail.).
His father T.O. (Tom) Cowgill owned an abstract and title company and an insurance brokerage and real estate firm in Cody. His mother Lois (Campbell) Cowgill, was the church organist at the Cody Methodist Church for 25 years. They remained residents of Cody until their deaths.
When Warren was 15, he spent his free time working at a gas station. He worked 12-hour days during the summer until he had saved enough money to purchase a 1927 Whippet convertible for $50. He removed the rumble seat, converting the automobile to a pickup, then went into business as Cody’s first garbage collection service. On Saturdays, he’d drive to Powell to buy potatoes from a farm, then drive back to Cody to sell them to the local restaurants. By Saturday evening, the truck was cleaned up and set to taxi himself and his friends to the local dance.
In 1939, he drove a Model A Ford with his friend, Dick Shaw through the American back roads to Lebanon, Tenn., where they attended the military academy there. Warren received a scholarship for playing the bugle, performing reveille at dawn and taps at bedtime. He returned to Cody High School his senior year to graduate with his class.
During World War II, Warren enlisted in the Army Air Corps, where he became a pilot. He was chosen to become an instructor to train new cadets to fly and ultimately, he was qualified to fly B-29 bombers.
On being honorably discharged from the Army as a Lieutenant, Warren returned to Cody where he met his first wife Anne, a young teacher at Eastside Elementary School.
They eventually would have five children, all born in Cody. As the young couple were first getting started, Warren was given the opportunity to go into business with his father, but the three years following World War II were years of shortages, as well as years of pent-up demand fueled by the return of millions of GIs and the return of the economy to a civilian footing.
Warren supplemented his meager income from the insurance and real estate business by locating new and used cars all over the Rocky Mountain area, purchasing them and driving them to Cody for resale.
Always an innovator, Cowgill realized that both tourism and the need for more housing were sure to present business opportunities. He established a “tent city” which he later augmented with cabins on the northwest corner of Sheridan Avenue and the Powell Highway (Alternate U.S. 14). The tent city was soon retired, but the cabins remained in operation for years to come.
His dad T.O. Cowgill maintained his office in the basement of a building on Sheridan Avenue. Payments were received and needed computations performed on a mechanical adding machine. The ancient linoleum floor was home to desks for father, son, secretary and bookkeeper, T.O. Cowgill’s rocking chair, pipe ashes, cigar butts and a friendly Labrador retriever named Tack – all the makings for potential and a bright future.
Passage of the GI Bill and the increase in Cody’s population produced a high demand for low-cost housing for the returning GIs eager to start families. The Cowgills, father and son, brought into town the Sunset Addition, the first large subdivision on the plateau overlooking the original City of Cody. The homes sold for between $6,000 and $8,000, depending on their size and “extras” (such as a garage), and they were usually financed with no money down and a GI loan. The Sunset Addition quickly built out and filled up. They followed with Stage I and Stage II of the Daken Addition in the 1950s.
The Cowgill Agency, as it was called, was a two-man firm until the mid-1950s when Warren decided that business had grown to the point that adding another broker was necessary. He hired Bob Moore, a University of Wyoming basketball player who, after graduation, had been coaching basketball in Pinedale. Bob made quick strides in the business, immersing himself in the town’s commercial and cultural life. At the time, Cody had no professional fire department; all the fire fighters were volunteers. Bob became one of them.
Warren bought out his father in 1961 and moved upstairs from the basement insurance office. Furthering the growth of Cody, Warren partnered with Leo Kenney to start Intermountain Homes, one of the first factories in Wyoming designed to manufacture and mass-produce houses. This business was sold and Warren entered into a franchise agreement with National Homes.
Warren continued the business of building subdivisions. He brought the Highland Manor Addition into the town in the early 1960s and most of the homes he erected on site were National Homes. He also established subdivisions in Bridger and Bozeman, Mont., where National Homes were erected.
Warren was a lifelong booster of Cody Country. He was instrumental in bringing about the first municipal swimming pool, constructed next to the old Cody Auditorium on Beck Avenue. He always reserved space in his subdivisions for a city park. He was a charter member of the Cody Rotary Club which benefited many charitable causes throughout the area.
He had a voice loud and cutting enough to shatter glass. Every spring he could be seen on stage at the Rotary Show, usually teaming up with Sox Freeman for a song from the Vaudeville era. One of his favorites was “Yes, We Have No Bananas.” Perhaps it was his favorite because, in the early years, like bananas everyone wanted to buy a house or a car and nobody had any to sell. Every Sunday morning found his voice in the Methodist Church choir, singing tenor with Fred Fraley, a general contractor who built most of the homes in the Daken Additions.
In 1966 Warren moved his family to Moorhead, Minn. Shortly thereafter, he and his family were separated by divorce. He suffered some dark times, financial setbacks and personal disappointments. But regardless of the failures, defeats or raw deals he endured in life, he always found a way to move forward, never losing his sense of optimism, his faith in God, or his love for humankind.
In the Fargo/Moorhead area, Warren went into the business of developing commercial properties. He developed a bank and office complex in an urban renewal project in Fargo, N.D., that is still a centerpiece of that downtown area to this day. He bought and sold apartment and shopping mall complexes in five states. Bob Moore took over the real estate business in Cody and later died a hero’s death in the 1970s when the Cody Enterprise building caught fire. He rushed into the basement of the building to attempt the rescue of an employee who was trapped there, and was killed when the building collapsed.
Years later, after meeting his third wife Millie, Warren moved to Charlotte, N.C., where he continued his commercial real estate business. He bought a vacation home in the Smoky Mountains, a place that reminded him of the mountains of his youth. He spent much time in the North Carolina years traveling the world, always meeting new people along the way. With Warren, nobody was a stranger, just a good friend he was ready to know better. Wherever he moved, he could start anew and carve out a life. But always, his heart longed for his western home town.
Warren returned to a transformed Cody in his later years. He and Millie would dutifully make the long road trip from South Florida each May to spend the summer in their Cody home. He loved the Fourth of July parades and made a point of attending every year.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Anne, his second wife Dorothy, his third wife Millie, his parents and his sister Esther Cowgill Brodrick Brumage, late of Powell, and his grandson Mark Cowgill of Joliet, Ill.
He is survived by his many loving family and friends, grandchildren, great grandchildren, stepchildren, his partner of 10 years – Dorothy Abrams of Minnetonka, and of course, his children: Thomas (Sandra) Cowgill of Joliet; Patricia (Joel) Thompson of Robbinsdale, Minn.; Kathryn (David) Dangler of Boston, Mass.; Robert (Nancy Riestenberg) Cowgill of Minneapolis, Minn.; Margaret (Stephen) Lambert of Robbinsdale.
Warren’s ashes will be interred at Riverside Cemetery in a private family ceremony at a later date. He will rest in the home his heart never left – Cody, Wyoming.
