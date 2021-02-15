Alice Fales was born in Cody on Sage Creek on Sept. 29, 1923, to Albert and Opal Schultz. She was the second born of five children.
As a child, Alice loved working alongside her father on the family farm and riding her horse all over Sage Creek with her sister, Mary. Alice attended the Upper Sage Creek School.
Alice met Glenn at the Cody Stampede where Glenn was riding bucking horses. They married in 1941 and moved to the Pallet Two where their daughter, Carolyn, was born. Their son Gary was born on the family homestead on Sage Creek.
In 1947, Alice and Glenn moved into Cody when Glenn went to work for Diamond Lumber Company and Alice cooked at the Cody schools, cleaned houses and babysat. Glenn and Alice then moved their family to Meeteetse and operated a grocery store called Fales Foodtown.
In 1955, they realized their dream by trading their grocery store to Howard Dawson for Rimrock Dude Ranch on the North Fork of the Shoshone River. In a lifetime of adventure, their greatest was building the business, Rimrock Ranch.
Over the years, they also acquired hunting camps on Woody Creek in the Thorofare and Boulder Basin, which they operated together for many years until they retired. They provided Wyoming hospitality to guests from all over the world and all walks of life.
Alice loved going to the mountains and some of her happiest years were cooking on summer pack trips and in hunting camp. She proudly earned the title of “Queen of the Thorofare” and once shot a grizzly bear in her hunting camp cook tent. She was an expert camp cook and a master of the Dutch oven.
Alice was an incredible horsewoman, and she rode a horse well into her 80s alongside her great-grandchildren.
Alice loved red carnations and lunch at the Irma. She was a longtime member of the Wapiti Women’s Club. She was a lifelong member of the Alcyone Chapter No. 27 Order of the Eastern Star. She could tell a great story and she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly.
Alice was married to Glenn for almost 60 years. When Glenn died in 2000, Alice moved from the ranch to a house in town to be able to spend more time with her beloved sister Mary. She spent her final years living with her family in Wapiti, Cody and in Casper until she recently moved to the Long Term Care Center in Cody where she peacefully passed at the age of 97.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Alberta and Johanna and brother Sanford, husband Glenn, daughter Carolyn Taylor, and granddaughter Gilly Fales.
She is survived by her sister Mary VandeVeegaete, son Gary Fales (Dede) of Wapiti, grandchildren Vickery Hall (Bryant) of Casper, Jesse Dzikowicz (Jason), and Jacqueline Fales, both of Cody, Glenna Fales of Cody, Debbie Taylor of Casper and Michelle Leete (Steve) of Dayton. Great-grandchildren Muriah Kalblinger (Mike), and Alex Leete, and Katie McNaughton, James and Jaida Milner, Grace and Tommy Hall, Liliana and Leo Dzikowicz, and great-great-grandchildren Cameron Grisham and Declan Potenzieri. She is also survived by special nephews Jim Davis (Joy), John Davis (Becky) and Jason Fales (Nicole) all of Cody.
A celebration of Alice’s life will be held on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. for her immediate family. A committal service will immediately follow for family and friends at Riverside Cemetery at approximately 11:15 a.m.
Condolences can be sent to Alice’s family on her memorial page at BallardFH.com.
