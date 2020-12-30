Shirley Johnson Metcalf died on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Methodist Hospital Northeast in San Antonio, Texas.
She was born May 4, 1936, in Fayette, Iowa, to Lyle and Norma Lee Johnson.
She is survived by her children Larry (Lynn), Pam, Mike (Dianne), Julie (Robbie) Gardner and Beth (Dale) Aucoin; grandchildren Melanie (Andy) Manion, Michael (Tamara) Metcalf, Nikki (Justin) Goeggle, Danielle Metcalf, Dustin (Farin) Logue and Jared Kling, 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
She is also survived by too many children to list whom she helped raise throughout her life while being an in-home childcare provider. These children were always considered part of her family and she loved them as if they were her own grandchildren. She is survived by her brother Gerald (Barbara) Johnson, sisters Caroline Buhr, Florence Geary and Marilyn Pudge Farwell.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leo Metcalf, Jr. (Ted) who was the love of her life, celebrating 61 years of marriage prior to his passing, and by her mother, father and sister Muriel Nading.
Per our mother’s wishes there will not be a formal service.
Her cremated remains will be returned to Cody to be inurned with her husband at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Federation of the Blind (nfb.org).
