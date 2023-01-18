Stanley Nels Jorensen passed away on Dec. 28, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah, at the University Hospital, surrounded with love by his wife, four children and several grandchildren.
Stanley was born May 28, 1952, to Kenneth and Edna Jorensen in Rapid City, S.D.
They moved to Cody when he was 6 months old. He grew up on a farm in the South Fork area near Cody. He survived a rare bone cancer at the age of 7.
He was active in FFA, wrestling and set a state record in shot put. In high school, he met the love of his life, Susie Daniels. They married on May 29, 1970. He worked in many fields from ministry to the oil field and retired from hauling crude oil with Pilot/Flying J.
Stanley enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, rock hunting, jewelry wrapping and telling dad jokes. Most of all he enjoyed being with his family. He was a Boy Scout leader, youth minister and owned “Chilly Willy’s Ice Cream Truck” in the early ’80s.
He had the best sense of humor, hugs and lit up a room when he entered. He supported his children and grandchildren in most everything they did. He loved everyone and made them all feel like they were part of the family.
He was a man of great faith and generously shared his love for God with others. He served on the Granger, Wyoming, town council before moving back to Evanston this past fall.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father Kenneth and Edna Jorensen, his father-in-law Jess Harold Daniels, nephew Tyler Niels Moore, and various aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susie D. Jorensen, children Christine (Mike) Bilagody, Kenneth (Kathy) Jorensen, Jesse Barnes (Brian Ward), and Willy (Averie) Jorensen, nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, his sisters Yvonne Clark (Spencer) and Gwenda Healey (Jim), his mother-in-law Bettie Marie Daniels, brother-in-law Ron Daniels (Sharon), sister-in-law Karen Vogl (Gary), as well as many nieces and nephews, extra kids, grandkids and a plethora of dear friends.
Services will be held on Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. at the Aspen Church, 40 Agape Way, Evanston, WY, 82930.
