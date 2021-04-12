Judie Charlene Krenning Howe left this world peacefully on March 31, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Judie was the 11th of 19 children born to Carl and Amelia (Weber) Krenning on Aug. 8, 1949, in Worland and was the first of her siblings to be born in a hospital. She graduated from Cody High School in 1969. In May 1971, she married Eddie “Ed” Howe in Cody. Judie and Ed moved to Gillette in 1981.
Judie is survived by her children Jeff (Jami) of Gillette, Chris (Melissa) of Winter Park, Fla., and Kyle of Nashua, N.H.; grandchildren Patrick Howe of Gillette, Steele and Piece Howe of Winter Park, and Vance Howe of Nashua; dogs Jasmine and Cooper; sisters Betty Singley of Little Rock, Ark., Shirley Hodsen of Cody, Mary Jane (Tom) Saunders of Akron, Ohio, Patty Krenning of Cody, Sandie Jones of Cody, Vickie Ross of Cheyenne, Carl (Sandie) Krenning Jr. of Camrose, Alberta, Canada, Karen Gimmeson of Billings, Ronnie (Mary Lee) Krenning of Belfry, Jack Krenning of Powell, Sally Henderson of Cody, Steve Krenning of Cody, Debbie (Gene) Gibson of Bozeman, Mont., Doug Krenning of Cody and Sheila Wolf of Roy, Utah.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband Eddie Howe; her parents Carl and Millie Krenning; and brothers Mike, Terry and Jerry.
In lieu of flowers, a display at Campbell County Festival of Lights will be sponsored in memory of Judie. Memorials and condolences may be sent to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 West 5th St., Gillette, WY, 82716
Funeral services were held April 8 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Gillette. Father Cliff Jacobson officiated.
