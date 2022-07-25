Dale Shipp, beloved husband of Rhonda Shipp, passed away gently on July 20, 2022. He grew up in Meeteetse and lived in Cody and Crandall the rest of his life.
Dale’s greatest love was his wife of 49 years, Rhonda. He adored her and supported her in every way and took pride in their relationship and their deep friendship. Rhonda will tell you that nobody was more fun to live with than Dale. He was perpetually in a good mood and entertaining with his unique sense of humor. He was a “character” who lived life by his own terms. Dale always had a song or the sound of birds singing in his head. In Dale’s last days, he and Rhonda found comfort going through their annual memory books and singing “You Are My Sunshine” together and to each other.
Dale’s second love was hiking. He loved to explore new hiking routes and to see what adventures and treasures Mother Nature would provide. Together Rhonda and Dale hiked and explored the Crandall/Sunlight area and enjoyed showing others their favorite trails. A rigorous hike gave them great joy and satisfaction and the critters and birds were always a delight.
Dale was a craftsman who built beautiful homes and furniture. He was mechanically inclined and could fix anything from a finicky tractor to a spring-fed water system. With these talents and skills and his beloved wife by his side, Dale built a beautiful life in Cody and Crandall. He will be greatly missed.
Arrangements are under direction of Ballard Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place and private celebration of life held at a later date. Memorials may be given to Spirit Mountain Hospice at: foundation.codyregionalhealth.org/a/crhhospice
