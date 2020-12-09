Irene F. Foxworthy peacefully died Sunday morning (Dec. 6, 2020).
She is now an angel in all minds that knew her. Life for Irene was adventure. Some have said that she was born with adventure in her soul. She met life with a “can-do” approach which made her fun for all to be around.
Christened Irene Frances Sedivy, Irene was born July 9, 1923, to Czechoslovakian parents, John Vaclav Sedivy and Frances Mary Lanc Sedivy.
She was born at home on their farm near Pischelville, Neb., with the help of a midwife. By the time she started to school at the age of 5, she could read and speak both languages, Bohemian and English. At age 9, the family moved from the farm to the town of Creighton, Neb. Irene graduated from Creighton High School. From there she went on to the Grand Island Business College which helped her land a job working Civil Service in Washington, D.C., at the age of 17.
During her time in Washington, D.C., Irene met and married a Navy sailor from her home state of Nebraska. She married Leonard H. Foxworthy on Dec. 29, 1943. They were married by Rev. Peter Marshall of Washington, D.C. Since Leonard loved horses and the cowboy life, after his discharge from the Navy, the couple lived an adventurous life of working on various ranches in Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.
They lived and raised their family of two sons, Eugene Leonard Foxworthy and Raymond Lee Foxworthy, and one daughter, Phyllis Irene (Foxworthy) Preator, in a country lifestyle that a lot of people only get to dream and read about.
By 1962, Irene and her family moved to Cody when Leonard changed his life occupation from ranch foreman to working for the U.S. Forest Service. Cody was a brand new adventure. They quickly adapted and became involved with the Old Time Fiddlers Association and all the local square dance clubs. Irene also strongly supported her husband in his love for horses when he decided to raise and train Foxtrotter horses for the Forest Service.
As a flatlander from Nebraska, she also adapted quickly to loving the mountains and accompanied her husband during the summers on many horseback rides to the backcountry. She even looked forward to the rides in the fall during the elk hunting season.
When her husband passed away in December of 1991, Irene did not quit living. She continued playing music with the Old Time Fiddlers Association and also became a strong member of the Park County Historical Society. Loving history as she did, she became a strong right arm for her daughter Phyllis, who for 20 years organized and directed historical Pony Express reenactment events.
During this time, Irene adopted the name of “Prairie Rose” and dressed in boots, leather and fringes, played her fiddle at all Pony Express events. Prairie Rose along with her lively fiddle often graced the front pages of Wyoming newspapers.
In her later years, she became known as “Foxy” to many. She constantly found places to lend a hand to her friends and to the community. She loved driving her Subaru, so off she and her weenie dog would go to escort her elderly friends around that could no longer drive. She also joined the team of “Rolling Meals,” where a happy smile always accompanied the meal. She never met a stranger. Irene, still known as “Foxy,” spent the last three years of her life on earth at the Cedarwood Care Center in Red Lodge.
She loved Red Lodge. It always reminded her of the small towns in Nebraska that she came from, and because of her love for animals, she was always thrilled when the wild turkeys walked past her windows. Once one even looked in at her.
Irene will live on in the memories of all who knew her. No services are planned at this time. Cremation has taken place and as she had wished, she will be allowed to float away on the winds of Wyoming alongside her husband with only a small family ceremony.
Condolences to Irene’s family can be sent on her memorial page at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.