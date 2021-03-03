Daniel “Dan” Roy DeLeon, 60, died at his home on Feb. 20, 2021.
Dan, the son of Daniel and Mary Padilla DeLeon Jr., was born on Jan. 12, 1961, in Powell. He attended school in Powell.
He was employed as a plant supervisor at Y-Tex Corp in Cody. Dan’s number one priority was his family. He enjoyed working on his house, fishing and spending time with his dogs. He was quite the jokester and liked making people laugh.
He was preceded in death by his mother Mary DeLeon.
Dan is survived by his father Daniel DeLeon Jr.; his son Daniel (Jessica) DeLeon; his daughter Tabitha Novakovich; brother Raymond DeLeon; sisters Marguerite (Gary) Lynn and JoAnne (David) Adams, and one grandchild Haleigh (Chase) Smith.
Cremation has take place and a memorial will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to: Tabitha Novakovich, 2825 Lincoln Ave., Cody, WY, 82414.
