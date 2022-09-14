Kathryn Arlene Brothers Morris was born Aug. 15, 1938, in Cody, the second of four children born to Bernice Brothers.
Her father was Gilbert Brothers.
Katy grew up and attended school in Meeteetse, and in March of 1956 she married Reuben Morris of Cody and they had three children.
The young family traveled to the locations of Reuben’s construction jobs and then settled in Cody, where they lived until Reuben’s passing at the age of 28.
Left with three children to raise, Katy became a fairly well-known figure in the community of Cody, primarily working in the food service industry in the early part of her life.
She was a hard worker and held many different positions, leading a sister-in-law to once quip, “Katy’s always working three jobs, ready to quit one, and looking for another!”
In the later years of her working life, Katy worked as a security guard at the Buffalo Bill Historical Center, a position that she loved.
Her final position was with the West Park Hospital in the laundry department. In March of 2015, Katy suffered a stroke and became a resident of the Long Term Care Center at West Park, where she resided until her passing on Sept. 10, 2022.
Katy was preceded in death by her parents Bernice and Gilbert Brothers, her husband Reuben Morris, her daughter Rhonda Morris, her son Ronald Morris, and her brother Jerry Brothers.
She is survived by her two sisters Anita Morris of Houston and Mary Ellen Sankey of Meeteetse, her son Ralph Morris (Cindy) of Farmington, N.M., four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the wonderful staff of the Long Term Care Center for the years they provided exceptional care to Katy in a safe and caring environment.
No memorial services are planned, but the family would like to remind you to let your family know how much they mean to you.
Memories and condolences can be left on Katy’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.