Bert W. Hopple moved on to his next adventure after a short battle with cancer at his home in Wapiti on Aug. 5, 2021.
Bert was born on April 3, 1947, to Warren and Dorothy Hopple in Billings. He grew up in Laurel where he graduated high school in 1965, and later that year he married his first wife Susan Miller with whom he had his oldest son Bret. After a brief time of living in Washington state while employed by Boeing he was drafted and served in the Army in Vietnam.
After returning to the States, he went on to become a welding engineer, first at the Jim Bridger Power plant in Rock Springs, where he met his wife of 47 years Judy McLennan with whom he had his younger son Brady. They had an interesting time of moving around the country from power plant job to job, making many friends along the way until the road got old and the Western mountains called them home.
In 1980 Bert, his dad Warren and wife Judy began building their dream home on Jim Mountain, a project well suited for Bert’s talents and craftsmanship.
After a few different ventures Bert and Judy started Art Sand and Steel, a business in Cody creating ornamental iron, custom lighting and sand carved artwork that became a pivotal part of his life. His creations grace homes and lodges all over the U.S. and internationally.
When he wasn’t working and welding, he loved to go camping and four-wheeling in the mountains surrounding his Wapiti home.
Bert is survived by his wife Judy, older son Bret of Spokane, Wash., son Brady of Cody, grandchildren Katelynn Wills and Alex Hopple and great-grandchild Nakiah Hopple.
Condolences can be left on Bert’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
