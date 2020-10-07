Cynthia Jayne Allen Baldwin died early Friday morning at 1:10 a.m. with all her daughters by her side holding her hand, after her long battle with cancer.
She is survived by her three daughters Heather Rogers, Sarah Baldwin and Rachel Baldwin, her brother Robert Moran, father Harold Lindamood and seven grandchildren.
Cindy was one of the most giving and loving women to have lived. She always went out of her way to help the people in her family and community.
Raised in Orange County, Calif., she moved to Cody in 1985 and bought The Lockhart Inn Bed and Breakfast. She was actively engaged with the Chamber of Commerce and social and political affairs within the community she loved so much. She always saw only the best in people and loved nothing more than socializing and engaging with friends and family.
The warmth of her heart and beautiful smile will live on in the hearts of all those she touched. She had an inner beauty that shined out into the world that she called God energy. She spread the light and love of God everywhere she went using her words and “God cards.” She truly was a beautiful woman inside and out and was taken from those who loved her far too early. She now has the wings she so longed for and will be an angel working for God watching over us all.
Memorial services will be on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Ballard Funeral Home. We ask that all attendees wear a mask to this service please.
