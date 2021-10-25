Steven Laurence Bryant, 68, of Clark, Wyo. passed into glory Friday, Oct. 22 early a.m. at the Spirit Mountain Hospice house from Covid Pneumonia.
Steven moved to Powell in 2015 where he and his fiancée Jo, prepared for their life together. They married March 26, 2016 and moved to their home in Clark in December 2016.
Steven served honorably in the US Army for 22 years from 1971-1993 during the Vietnam conflict.
Steven and Jo loved their home in Clark, a good friendly community.
Steven’s services are in Great Falls, Mont., next Saturday finishing with military honors. Jo Bryant, Steven’s wife is still in Washington State at her daughter’s recovering from Covid Pneumonia.
In lieu of flowers if anyone wants to send a donation to Northwest Battle Buddies in Battle Ground, Wash. Please consider it. This non-profit was dear to Steven and Jo’s heart. It’s Jo’s daughter’s service dog non-profit. They supply combat veterans dealing with PTSD with service dogs valued at $25,000 currently several of our Wyoming Veterans have been blessed to receive a dog. You can log into nwbb.org and make a donation or send a donation to Northwest Battle Buddies PO Box 2511, Battle Ground, WA 98604
The services will be live streamed on Facebook at the Schneider Funeral Home of Great Falls, MT.
