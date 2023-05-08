Lifelong resident, Harry Royal “Mick” White, 81, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at his residence in Thermopolis surrounded by his family.
One of 10 children, he was born August 29, 1941, in Thermopolis, the son of Jay Bob and Mary (Peoples) White.
He graduated from Hot Springs County High School in 1959, the first class graduating from the newly built high school.
Mick married Charlyne Mary Shafer on April 21, 1962, in Thermopolis. To this union were born three sons.
Employed 32 years in the Little Buffalo Basin Oilfield, he became Area Supervisor for Amoco, Apache, then Citation Oil and Gas. Later in his career he became a company consultant. He also served on the ambulance as an EMT for over 20 years.
Known for his witty sense of humor, Mick always made time for anybody needing assistance. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids. He was a member of the First Baptist Church and was active in the Elks Club.
Those cherishing his memory include his wife of 61 years, Charlyne; sister Mary Lu (Gene) McGee of Thermopolis; sons Raymond (Angie) of Thermopolis, Randy of Cody, and JB of Thermopolis; nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers James “Bud” and Raymond; sisters Anna Watson, Alla Holthues, Dorothy Hans, Crystal Skelton, Bonnie Bleak and Betty Yeaman.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church with Pastor Tony Newhouse officiating. A reception will follow at Hot Springs Hotel in the state park.
Memorials may be made to a charity of choice.
