Richard Charles Brown, 63, of Cody died suddenly on Oct. 8, 2020.
He is survived by his parents Robert and Barbara Brown of Lake Orion, Mich., brother Chris Brown (Debbie) of Clarkston, Mich., sister Kimberly Collins née Brown (Steve) of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., nephew David Collins and nieces Rachael Brown and Rebecca Lane (Brown).
