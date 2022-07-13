Miguel Mick Smith, born July 6, 2018, passed away July 5, 2022.
Miguel Mick was a “double angel.” No the name meaning wasn’t on purpose, but it sure was right. With curly brown hair, mahogany brown eyes and a perfect row of teeth for the happiest kid around.
Miguel was known and loved by many. From the state of Maryland to the state of California, he moved a lot of people’s lives. He led the Air Force, Army and Marine Corps in ways that even generals would be proud of.
A young man with special talents, he brought everyone together. A child that loved his own personal space, he knew what love was from the beginning. Bubbles, bologna, dinosaurs, fire trucks, wild horses, dogs, cats, babies, red and blue and of course water play, that was Miguel.
He patted sad people to happiness, hurting people to relief and for people of need, he was there.
Three years, few hours short of four in the U.S., but four overseas, Miguel will be there with everyone.
So the next time you see a sunrise, sunset, rainstorm, snow, or even a windy day remember a young angel living the life of happiness, we all should be having even in hard times. He is forever remembered by Sinclair family, Smith family and Raleigh family.
