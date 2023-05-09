Dee Potter, 91, passed away May 1, 2023.
She was born Sept. 28, 1931, in Illinois, the only daughter of Ray Franklin and Agnes Baety Kirby. She graduated high school in Peoria and that is where she met and married John “Jack” Potter. While Jack was head over heels in love at first sight, Dee had to be convinced and so Jack won her heart. Together they had one son, Stephan Dan Potter.
Dee worked as an executive secretary for Caterpillar. The family loved motorcycling, skating and dancing. Having both retired from Caterpillar, the couple made their way out West. Dee then became an office nurse first for Dr. Mitchell and then for Dr. Balison.
Dee was a gifted musician playing both the organ and the piano. She was a very active member of the Presbyterian Church and the Eastern Stars.
Dee was preceded in death by almost everyone she held dear, her parents, her beloved son Dan and her cherished husband Jack. She is survived by her two godchildren Racheal A. Lineberger and W. Royce Lineberger of Cody.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday May 10 at 3 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Cody with Ballard Funeral Home overseeing the arrangements.
Memorials can be made to the Cody Presbyterian Church Music and/or Worship funds.
