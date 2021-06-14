Charles Edwin Beard died June 2, 2021, at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper after a battle with cancer.
He was born in Riverton on Oct. 5, 1932, to Benard Beard and Katherine (Jacoby) Beard.
Charles was raised in Riverton and graduated from Riverton High School in 1951. He married Patricia Marleen Renner on Nov. 27, 1952.
Through his career, Charles worked in the oil fields in many locations in Wyoming, and farmed for a number of years in the Meeteetse area. He also worked in the mining industry as a welder/mechanic for Exxon Highland Mine, Carter Mining in Gillette. He retired from Peabody’s North Antelope-Rochelle Mine.
Charles enjoyed going to auctions, garage sales and visiting his grandchildren. For many years he could be seen walking the bike path along the North Platte River in Douglas.
Charles is survived by his wife of 68 years, Patricia M. Beard of Douglas; children Richard (Pat) of Rozet, (Jeff) Cindy Lindmier of Cheyenne, Ron (Cindy) of Spokane, Wash., and Randy (Ranae) of Ft. Collins, Colo., 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother and a grandson.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. A family gathering is planned for later this summer to inter his ashes in the Riverton cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.