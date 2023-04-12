Susan Kay Kessler, 75, of Cody, passed away Jan. 1, 2023, at the Spirit Mountain Hospice House after a brave battle with cancer.
Sue was the first of six children born to “Hank” and Lucille Wiegmann in Benson, Minn.
Prior to Sue’s 7-plus year battle with cancer, she led a productive life, raising two daughters, working various jobs and serving her country in the Air National Guard as well as the USAF from April 1981 until her October 2006 retirement as Chief Master Sergeant. Sue had already made the permanent move to Cody, as she wanted to be near her parents. She married her devoted husband Rodney Kessler on Valentine’s Day 2011.
Sue passed from this life peacefully, looking forward to reuniting with many loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jeff, many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and pets.
She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband Rod, her siblings Chuck, Patsy, John and Nancy, her daughters Sonja and Sara, her stepchildren Debra, Mark, Darrell, Doreen, Tim, Gene and Melinda. Sue had 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be at Trinity Lutheran Church on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 11 a.m.
Memories and condolences can be left on Sue’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
