Harold Douglas Buchholz passed away on Oct. 12, 2021, at his home on Heart Mountain.
He was born on Feb. 28, 1945, in Astoria, Ore. His parents were Clarence Buchholz and Ruth Preston Buchholz. His father had been in the Coast Guard at the time. Harry was a twin and shared his birthday with his brother Jerry. He was one of six children raised on the family farm.
His father entered a land drawing through the Homestead Act and drew the farm ground on Heart Mountain. They came to improve the land and build a home in October of 1948.
Harry married Marjorie Helgesen on April 2, 1983, in Cody. Their son Harold was born in 1989.
Harold loved the farm and was an excellent steward of the land. He had a good business head and was always thinking “out of the box.” He built two beautiful log homes, and had an ironworks company that made dinner bells which he sold all over the West. He was a partner in outdoor signs for several years and was very successful in that endeavor. He grew sod for lawns and grew many evergreen trees on the farm for sale.
Harry served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1972. He was in military intelligence and served in Thailand and Japan. He was discharged as an SP5 and was very proud of his service to his country. He worked on Midway Island for a year in the same capacity after getting out of the military. His exposure to Agent Orange was a main factor in his death and for a long time before the end of his life.
Harry was instrumental in getting the Vietnam War Memorial Wall in Cody. He worked with other veterans to make it happen. It is still an important part of the community.
Harry had a great sense of humor and was well liked by many. We will miss him, but know he has “gone farming,” his true love in life.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother Gary (Tiew).
He is survived by his wife Marjorie, son Harold, sisters Shirley Hamilton (Mort) and Sandy Allshouse (David), his twin brother Jerry (Susan) and his youngest brother Bob (Terry), and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be directed to the Auxiliary Post 2673 VFW Color Guard, 808 12th St., Cody, WY, 82414.
To share condolences with the family please visit ballardfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.