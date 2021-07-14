Matthew David Wahlbrink was born March 30, 1963, to David and Diane Wahlbrink in Belleville, Ill. Matthew grew up in St. Louis where he loved the outdoors, fishing the big Mississippi and eventually earning his Eagle Scout Award.
After receiving a degree in wildlife biology from the University of Missouri, he found the love of his life Tammy Friedly and they moved to Cody, where Tammy grew up. Together they raised two wonderful children in the Big Horn Basin.
Matt loved Wyoming and enjoyed spending his time hunting, fishing, golfing, and searching the wide-open spaces for arrowheads, artifacts and unique rocks.
Matt was dedicated to providing the best life for his family. He fought the Yellowstone fire in 1988 while working for the Forest Service, and eventually found a career in the gypsum industry. In 2011 the family relocated to Las Vegas, where Matt followed his career as a Process Controls Engineer working at the rare earths mine at Mountain Pass, Calif.
Matthew’s life ended unexpectedly at home on June 19, 2021. His wishes were to be cremated and his ashes spread in the beautiful Sunlight Basin.
“He will soar high through the mountains with the eagle’s wings.”
Matthew is survived by his wife Tammy, daughter Melanie, son David (Aly), his cherished grandchildren Zoey and Connor, sister Judy of St. Louis, parents David and Diane of St. Louis, and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate.
No funeral arrangements have been made at this time.
