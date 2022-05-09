Melvin Deyoe Fink, born Aug. 6 1975, died Dec. 11, 2021.
A celebration of life/memorial service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church on May 11, 2022, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made in Melvin’s name to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or the Immaanuel Lutheran Church organ fund.
