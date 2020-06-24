After a lingering illness of some years, Vern D’Orr Child, 75, peacefully died on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Vern was born the only son to Albert D’Orr Child and Elnora Hanson in Afton, Wyo. on Sept. 3, 1944. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Annette E. Christensen; five children Paul Child (Jackie), Heather Benson (Todd), Holli Hayes (Michael), Heidi Mitchell (Randy), and Herutia Fannin (Patrick); 18 grandchildren; 11, great-children; and four sisters LaRue Wright, Jenny Lyn Martin, Diane English and Claire Lowe.
Vern grew up on a dairy farm on the Idaho side of Freedom (Star Valley). Main Street is the boundary between Wyoming and Idaho.
He learned to value hard work and work well done at an early age. His parents encouraged worthy involvements. Vern was active at school, in church, and with the Boy Scouts of America. He enjoyed music and learned to play his grandfather’s trombone. He carried that talent with him into adulthood.
After graduating from Star Valley High School, Vern attended the University of Wyoming (UW) in Laramie. Here, he met Annette in a chemistry class of 70 boys. He may have said, “Chemistry brought us together.” They fell in love and married in Idaho Falls on June 5, 1963. Vern graduated from UW with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting.
Vern was a CPA and CFO for several companies throughout his employment years in Alaska, Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho. He was involved in the communities in which he lived, participating in the community band and serving on the School Board in Hamilton, Mont.
Vern is known for his mild manner, kind and patient disposition, fun-loving sense of humor, faithfulness to duty and service, integrity and diligence. He valued health and fitness and started running in 1972. He never gave it up.
Vern enjoyed training his dogs, fly-fishing and hunting, auto mechanics, gardening and yard work, woodworking and dating Annette. As a couple, they liked to dance, watch movies, attend football and basketball games, and to support their children and grandchildren in their many activities.
Vern loved the Lord, and faithfully served Him throughout his life. He especially cherished the opportunity to serve as an ordinance worker in the Boise Idaho Temple.
Viewing and funeral services took place Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Meridian Idaho Stake Building, 3775 E. Ustick Road, Meridian, Idaho. He will be interred in Meridian Cemetery, 895 East Franklin Road, Meridian, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in honor of Vern to A Better Way Memorial Fund, (208) 322-4663, to help those patients who need hospice care.
