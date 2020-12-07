Helen Cynthia (Landers) Turechek, 97, of Cody died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the West Park Hospital Long Term Care Center.
Helen was born April 26, 1923, in Riverton to Floyce David Landers and Carrie Blomberg Landers. She was the wife of the late George W. Turechek Jr. to whom she was married for 50 years.
She is survived by her daughter Sandy Perry and her husband Van Groce of Cary, N.C., son George W. Turechek III of Cody, daughter Deb Streich and her husband Jack Streich of Captain Cook, Hawaii and son Randy Turechek and his wife Donna Nason Turechek of Cody; 10 grandchildren David Turechek, Troy Turechek, Tami Turechek Ross, Mindi Fauss Bassetti, Brad Fauss, Michelle Turechek Salway, Kelly Turechek Clark, Jenny Turechek, Nick Turechek and Erica Turechek; 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband George W. Turechek Jr., one son Robert Turechek and his wife Karen Mingus Turechek of Dallas, Texas, two sisters Lorraine Wilson and Lola Hamilton, and three brothers Earl Landers, Dave Landers and Glen Oak.
Helen was a graduate of Mountain View High School in 1940 and attended Barnes Business College in Denver. During WWII she worked at Remington Arms making bullets to help the war effort.
Most of her working life was spent as a bookkeeper. She worked for Cover Jones Motor Company in Alliance, Neb., where she lived from the early 1950s to 1994 when she and George retired to Cody. While in Nebraska she was the captain and secretary of her bowling team for several years.
After moving to Cody, Helen became a snow bird and spent winters in the Bullhead City, Ariz., area where she enjoyed visiting the casinos and making items with her crafts group. In her later years she relinquished the winter sojourns to Arizona.
The family extends a thank you to the staff and wonderful care givers at Cody Regional Health Long Term Care Center.
The family will hold a celebration of life service at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donations in Helen’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, either online stjude.org/donate or by phone 800-478-5833.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
